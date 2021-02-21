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The Universal Protection Unit
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518 views • February 21, 2021
Thomas Williams and four special guest join him to introduce and talk about the Universal Protection Unit and Universal Council, what they are here to do, Earths history and current/future events. *Note the voice speaking in an unknown language is an ET species, it is an off-world language, it is not channeling, it is telepathically being conveyed. Transcript of this is available here: https://yadi.sk/i/zF7YUqXquh6tY
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