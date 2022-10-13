Election of Consequence What the Polls Are NOT Telling You Glenn TV Ep 229

Glenn Beck





With the midterms now less than four weeks away, Glenn reveals what the polls aren’t telling you. Is there a silent voter base that will totally disrupt the outcome of the election and stun Democrats again? President Biden’s White House seem to have a massive blind spot. The administration has prioritized pardoning everyone convicted of marijuana possession, abortion on demand, canceling student loan debt, and promoting sex-change surgeries for children. It’s like Democrats are governing some virtual reality game version of America. BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Steve Deace join to cut through the Democrat and media noise to explain the issues that could unleash a red wave, and Matthew Peterson of Firebrand PAC has a challenge for Americans who think the republic is too lost and the GOP is too feeble for their vote to make a difference come November 8.





