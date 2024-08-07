War Correspondent is Alive and undergoing treatment! - Yevgeny Poddubny seriously injured in Kursk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny is alive and undergoing treatment. Yevgeny Poddubny has covered military conflicts for more than 20 years - he worked in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan and many other hot spots.
➡️Poddubny is on the verge between life and death. Doctors at the Kursk Regional Hospital are doing everything possible to save the journalist's life.
Via: @ZvezdaNews
Earlier Reported: Evgeniy Poddubny is alive but in serious condition
According to information confirmed by Readovka sources, Evgeniy Poddubny survived. After a Ukrainian drone attack on a military correspondent’s vehicle, he sustained severe burns and a head injury.
Currently, Evgeniy has been taken to a hospital in the Kursk region, and his condition is assessed as serious.
Latest: Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov confirmed that Evgeny Poddubny has regained consciousness.
'Evgeny Poddubny is alive! He has regained consciousness and is receiving all the necessary treatment at a hospital in Kursk. We pray for his health!' Smirnov wrote.
Adding: Russia demands that the UN immediately and decisively condemn the attempt on the life of correspondent Poddubny, stated the Russian mission.