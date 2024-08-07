BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War Correspondent is Alive and undergoing treatment! - Yevgeny Poddubny seriously injured in Kursk
 War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny is alive and undergoing treatment. Yevgeny Poddubny has covered military conflicts for more than 20 years - he worked in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan and many other hot spots.

➡️Poddubny is on the verge between life and death. Doctors at the Kursk Regional Hospital are doing everything possible to save the journalist's life.

Via: @ZvezdaNews

Earlier Reported:  Evgeniy Poddubny is alive but in serious condition

According to information confirmed by Readovka sources, Evgeniy Poddubny survived. After a Ukrainian drone attack on a military correspondent’s vehicle, he sustained severe burns and a head injury.

Currently, Evgeniy has been taken to a hospital in the Kursk region, and his condition is assessed as serious.

Latest:  Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov confirmed that Evgeny Poddubny has regained consciousness.

'Evgeny Poddubny is alive! He has regained consciousness and is receiving all the necessary treatment at a hospital in Kursk. We pray for his health!' Smirnov wrote.

Adding:  Russia demands that the UN immediately and decisively condemn the attempt on the life of correspondent Poddubny, stated the Russian mission.

