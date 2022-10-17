9/11 Deception - END GAME

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Opens with James talking about the CIA admitting that there are cameras in our TVs warranted because of Terrorism. How effective media, marketing and advertising has evolved demonstrating a Camels cigarettes commercial from the 50s. How things went to shit. An STFNews show talking about how they faked the planes, and what is in store. A documentary on the so called cell phone calls made from the planes. Documentary War on Reality, followed by James wrap up. Finally a montage to the Towers with some final commentary