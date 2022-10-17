9/11 Deception - END GAME

Opens with James talking about the CIA admitting that there are cameras in our TVs warranted because of Terrorism. How effective media, marketing and advertising has evolved demonstrating a Camels cigarettes commercial from the 50s. How things went to shit. An STFNews show talking about how they faked the planes, and what is in store. A documentary on the so called cell phone calls made from the planes. Documentary War on Reality, followed by James wrap up. Finally a montage to the Towers with some final commentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.