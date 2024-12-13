Disclosure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
共和党 下院 ボーバード議員「地球は平らで、我々はまだ月に足を踏み入れたことがありません」
https://x.com/PoppinCoco/status/1867316006190035038
「1969年アポロ11号の歴史的ミッションで、人類初の月面着陸を成し遂げた」とされるNASAの宇宙飛行士も現在94歳
2015年9月5日のワシントンDC。ナショナル・ブック・フェスティバルで、当時8歳のゾーイちゃんから質問され、流石のオルドリンも嘘をつけなかった
https://youtu.be/WTiNa7vSEik?si=4F0kSq0pc95UGclV
ロシア宇宙庁長官：「米国が月面に着陸したという証拠はない。すべて偽造だ！」オランダ国立博物館にあるNASA寄贈の「ムーンストーン」も偽物であることが判明
https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1852211743000531419
NASA 宇宙ステーション
https://x.com/jackstr42679640/status/1793557723420020900?s=46
＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
議会が”UFO”公聴会
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iy4_7l7z6bc
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/71e4284bf39e1adb908c534c305da1ca80f6a647
＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
【2023年11月】https://twitter.com/sergioa94679493/status/1725955832750227878
飛行機から撮影されたもの
https://twitter.com/YUBnec5idCZbVM7/status/1649543080016756736?cxt=HHwWgIDS4aGsreQtAAAA
なんと言っていますか？
https://x.com/FlatEarth_TW/status/1867856971770233228
https://www.brighteon.com/07dfa2cf-d299-45b5-9de4-d4603b990214