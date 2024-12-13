Disclosure

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can you see it?
Can you see it?
30 views • 4 months ago

共和党 下院 ボーバード議員「地球は平らで、我々はまだ月に足を踏み入れたことがありません」

https://x.com/PoppinCoco/status/1867316006190035038



「1969年アポロ11号の歴史的ミッションで、人類初の月面着陸を成し遂げた」とされるNASAの宇宙飛行士も現在94歳

2015年9月5日のワシントンDC。ナショナル・ブック・フェスティバルで、当時8歳のゾーイちゃんから質問され、流石のオルドリンも嘘をつけなかった

https://youtu.be/WTiNa7vSEik?si=4F0kSq0pc95UGclV



ロシア宇宙庁長官：「米国が月面に着陸したという証拠はない。すべて偽造だ！」オランダ国立博物館にあるNASA寄贈の「ムーンストーン」も偽物であることが判明

https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1852211743000531419



NASA 宇宙ステーション

https://x.com/jackstr42679640/status/1793557723420020900?s=46


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


議会が”UFO”公聴会

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iy4_7l7z6bc


https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/71e4284bf39e1adb908c534c305da1ca80f6a647


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


【2023年11月】https://twitter.com/sergioa94679493/status/1725955832750227878



飛行機から撮影されたもの

https://twitter.com/YUBnec5idCZbVM7/status/1649543080016756736?cxt=HHwWgIDS4aGsreQtAAAA



なんと言っていますか？

https://x.com/FlatEarth_TW/status/1867856971770233228

https://www.brighteon.com/07dfa2cf-d299-45b5-9de4-d4603b990214

