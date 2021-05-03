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UK government spend millions on covid ad until April 2022
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150 views • May 03, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share a message from Hugo talks about the UK government who claim the road map to freedom is in a few months time yet they spend 32 million on covid ads until 2022 , what do they know that they are not telling us ???
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