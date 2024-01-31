This Dog Comes Up To You For Food... What Would You Do? I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Jan 30, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
A dog on the campus always comes near you when you have food around you. However, this dog seems obese at a glance... Would the dog be okay with the amount of food he is getting? Find out in the video!
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕
#Kritterklub #dog #obesedog
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMpUH5wkclM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.