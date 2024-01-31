Create New Account
This Dog Comes Up To You For Food... What Would You Do? I Kritter Klub
Kritter Klub


Jan 30, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


A dog on the campus always comes near you when you have food around you. However, this dog seems obese at a glance... Would the dog be okay with the amount of food he is getting? Find out in the video!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMpUH5wkclM

