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Ep. 34 - The Truth About the Electoral College
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35 views • October 12, 2019
The call for the elimination of the Electoral College by liberals, progressives and Democrats continues to swell. After all, they rationalize, Bush got less votes than Gore and Trump got less votes than Clinton so why should they be President? Fortunately for the rest of America, the Founding Fathers had enough foresight to include the Electoral College process in the Constitution to protect the country as a whole from the tyranny of the majority.
In this episode, I give a brief history lesson on the Electoral College and explain why the, now underway, National Popular Vote movement, with the goal of eliminating the Electoral College, is both dangerous to the country and, of course, unconstitutional.
In this episode, I give a brief history lesson on the Electoral College and explain why the, now underway, National Popular Vote movement, with the goal of eliminating the Electoral College, is both dangerous to the country and, of course, unconstitutional.
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