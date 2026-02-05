CHRIST MUST BE CENTRAL ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-FEB 5 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Testament Churchs' Foundation Include: Keeping Commandments, Service to Others, and Intercession; But,Paramont to Everything Else, Jesus Christ Must Be Front and Center and Pervading Everything. The Lord Jesus Christ Must Be the Heart and Soul of the Church. God Searches the Inward Parts of Our Belly ( Which Is the Essence of Who We Are). As We Are Made in God's Image, We Are Accountable Above Other Beings; and God Ultimately Wants to See Christ In Us. Prayer and Communion with God Are of Utmost Importance In Our Daily Walk.