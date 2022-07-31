Ukraine Update July 31, 2022

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Destroying censorship and ignoring our lying state controlled media that has never interviewed anyone in Donbass the past 8 years. A media that's funded in whole or in part by the Military Industrial Complex.
"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."
- 2 time Medal of Honor winner Major General Smedley Butler USMC
Note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!