Russian Aerospace Forces strike enemy forces' concentration near Klescheevka with FAB-500 bombs

On the flank of Artyomovsk, the reconnaissance battalion "Факел" detected the enemy, and an airstrike was subsequently carried out against them.

A powerful high-explosive aerial bomb hit the area where the enemy forces were gathered, preparing for new attacks.