Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Aerospace Forces strike enemy forces' concentration near Klescheevka with FAB-500 bombs
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
933 Subscribers
89 views
Published Yesterday

Cynthia said, 'I'm a little late posting this one. This was from about yesterday afternoon, US time.

Russian Aerospace Forces strike enemy forces' concentration near Klescheevka with FAB-500 bombs

On the flank of Artyomovsk, the reconnaissance battalion "Факел" detected the enemy, and an airstrike was subsequently carried out against them.

A powerful high-explosive aerial bomb hit the area where the enemy forces were gathered, preparing for new attacks.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket