AA_IB_445_Retro_Reality

Tonight I will our obsession with the past. Was the past really better or are we living in a collective psychosis brought on by cultural trauma based mind control?
#Nostalgia #america #mindcontrol #past #time #psychology #retro #programing #culture #nwo #popularculture #anomicage #johnage
