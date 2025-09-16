© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI is the perfect tool for mass surveillance and control, the modern "One Ring" of power. Like Sauron's all-seeing eye, it seeks dominance. But it has a critical weakness: it cannot comprehend the immaterial realm of human spirit, intuition, and connection that defines our true essence.
#AI #Surveillance #Privacy #Spirituality #Resist #MiddleEarth
