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Chloé F. - OMS 20202 : Vaccin VS Vie
luciole
luciole
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13 views • May 31, 2020
Import YT 22 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoE17W1JkUA
Chaîne YT Chloé F. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYgeUtQwry3VGNinJ0zu6mQ

Le préambule de la constitution fédérale (Suisse) dit : " […] Seul est libre qui use de sa liberté et la force de la communauté se mesure au bien-être du plus faible de ses membres."

Le Dr. Heinz Raschein dépose une plainte pénale contre le Conseil fédéral (en Allemand) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjqY1xIp7OU

Les sources :
http://gerardscheller.ch/OMS_2020_Sources_Chloe.pdf
ou :
http://gerardscheller.ch/OMS_2020_Sources_Chlo%C3%A9.pdf

***Mes excuses aux belges, aux canadiens et aux autres habitants de la Terre dont je ne parle pas car je n'ai pas d'info sur ce que vous vivez, vous avez tout mon soutien.***

Modèles de lettres au sujet des VACCINS :
https://www.infovaccinsfrance.org/comment-se-defendre/mod%25C3%25A8les-de-lettres/

PETITION POUR LA LIBERTÉ VACCINALE EN SUISSE :
https://www.change.org/p/au-parlement-suisse-que-la-libert%25C3%25A9-vaccinale-soit-prot%25C3%25A9g%25C3%25A9e-en-suisse?recruiter=false%26utm_source=share_petition%26utm_medium=facebook%26utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial%26utm_term=petition_dashboard%26recruited_by_id=8bbf1db0-94de-11ea-a428-658437f690d6%26utm_content=fht-22124401-fr-fr%253Av8

PÉTITION POUR QUE CESSENT LES MESURES DISPROPORTIONNÉES POUR LE CORONAVIRUS [Suisse] : https://www.openpetition.eu/ch/petition/online/die-corona-massnahmen-in-der-schweiz-sind-nicht-gerechtfertigt
Vidéo explicative : https://youtube.com/watch?v=eQERoqZkkYg

PETITION POUR QUE LES MEDECINS PUISSENT PRESCRIRE LIBREMENT DES MEDICAMENTS : CONTRE LE COVID-19 : http://chng.it/mYfFQNmv

STOP LES EXPÉRIMENTATIONS, STOP LA 5G : https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/nature-environnement/5g-exigeons-arret-
immediat-toute-experimentation/46193

PETITION CONTRE LA FONDATION BILL

PETITION ADRESSEE AU DIRECTEUR DE L’OMS POUR DEMANDER QUE TOUS LES COMPOSANTS DU FUTUR VACCIN CONTRE LE COVID-19 SOIENT REVELES AU GRAND PUBLIC : https://www.change.org/p/mr-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-who-director-general-appeal-to-head-of-who-all-components-of-future-covid-19-vaccine-must-be-made-public

…ET : https://www.change.org/p/au-parlement-suisse-que-la-libert%25C3%25A9-vaccinale-soit-prot%25C3%25A9g%25C3%25A9e-en-suisse?recruiter=false%26utm_source=share_petition%26utm_medium=facebook%26utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial%26utm_term=petition_dashboard%26recruited_by_id=8bbf1db0-94de-11ea-a428-658437f690d6%26utm_content=fht-22124401-fr-fr%253Av8

PETITITON POUR DEMANDER AUX NATIONS UNIES DE REFORMER L’OMS AVEC DES SCIENTIFIQUES, BIOLOGISTES INDEPENDANTS (QUI N’ONT AUCUN LIEN AVEC LA PHARMA). Il est aussi demandé de promouvoir prévention au lieu de vaccination : http://chng.it/XYNYp6TC

PETITITON CONTRE L’INTERDICTION DE L’ARTEMISIA ANNUA :
https://www.leslignesbougent.org/petitions/artemisia-annua-vente-libre/?source=LLB79260001%26co_source1=SNI79450001%26utm_source=llb%26utm_medium=emailing%26utm_campaign=weekly-2020-05-15%26base=890%26campaignId=494%26segmentId=689%26shootId=3928

STOP A LA SATELLISATION DE LA TERRE :
https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/nature-environnement/satellisation-planete/88328/soutenir%23main-block

PETITION POUR L’ARRET IMMEDIAT DE L’INSTALLATION DU RESEAU 5G EN SUISSE :
change.org/p/a-toutes-les-autorités-suisse-arrêt-immédiat-de-l-installation-du-réseau-5g-en-suisse-et-démantèlement-des-antennes?source_location=petition

PETITION « NON A LA 5G EN FRANCE. » (qui a déjà recueilli plus de 120 000 signatures) :
https://www.leslignesbougent.org/petitions/stop-5g-en-france/
Keywords
omsvaccincovid19santelibre choix
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