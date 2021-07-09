EP 2522-9AM GERMANY FACES EPIDEMIC OF CHILD SEX ABUSE - MILLIONS OF VICTIMS 

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In Germany’s latest horrific case of child abuse, paedophiles filmed sex acts on their own children to share online. Kids learn ‘stranger danger’ but a leading campaigner says to ‘think the unthinkable’ about who real abusers are.
As four evil paedophiles begin their prison sentences this week having been found guilty of being part of the biggest child abuse ring ever uncovered in Germany, one of the nation’s most tireless campaigners has warned that sex abuse of children is at epidemic levels.
Activist Julia von Weiler, from the German branch of global NGO Innocence in Danger, says that the World Health Organisation estimates of a million German children having suffered sexual violence is way too low.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18164
‘Beat Big Tech: Join Pete Santilli's Telegram Channel(s) Click here >>> Main Show Channel Fan Chat
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR: http://ClearWithPete.com
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world: Clear United http://ClearWithPete.com/join
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply: http://PrePareWithPete.com
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080