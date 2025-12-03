Ursula von der Leyen has given an ultimatum to the EU countries: either they will sponsor Ukraine from their own budgets, or they will steal Russian assets.

Berliner Zeitung: "Von der Leyen insists on access to Russian assets

Despite a no vote from Belgium and warnings from the ECB, the EU Commission wants to forward Russian central bank assets, held by Belgium, to Ukraine."

Adding, Comment: Maxime Prévot, Belgian FM at a presser after today's meeting:

"We have a disappointing feeling that we have not been heard.

Our concerns are being downplayed. The texts that the Commission will present today do not address our concerns in a satisfactory manner.

It is unacceptable to use this money and leave us alone with the risks. The proposed reparations loan is clearly not our preferred choice.

We do not seek to provoke our partners or Ukraine. We simply want to avoid potentially catastrophic consequences for a member state that is being asked to show solidarity without receiving the same solidarity in return.

Adding:

Please, Daddy, notice us!!

"Poland is pleased to join Norway and Germany in the American program of support for Ukraine. Together, this amounts to a significant sum of 500 million dollars.

We hope that the United States will notice this.

We hope that Ukraine will notice this."

Kurwastani FM Radek Sikorski. Boy-toy for Anne Applebaum. His son is serving in the US Army.

From the Foreign Ministry itself.

"Supahpowah" in Polish is "Mocarstwo", for anyone wondering.

Adding, after NATO meeting:

Kiev’s foreign minister Sibiha said after the NATO meeting that Kiev will accept no compromises on “sovereignty” and no forced changes to borders — a hardline stance fully backed by NATO ministers.

Yet Trump’s peace plan demands that Ukraine pull its forces out of the entire Donetsk region, a requirement Kiev continues to reject.



