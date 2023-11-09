Jesaja 41 Das Siganal Z

Jesaja 41 Der HERR, der König Israels, sagt zu den Göttern der Völker: »Jetzt habt ihr Gelegenheit, euch vor Gericht zu verteidigen. Legt eure Beweise vor! 22 Zeigt eure Macht und lasst uns wissen, was sich alles ereignet. Ihr wisst doch, was in der Vergangenheit geschah. Was hat es zu bedeuten? Erklärt es uns, damit wir es verstehen können! Oder sagt uns jetzt die Zukunft voraus, damit wir sehen, ob es eintrifft. 23 Kündigt an, was einmal geschehen wird, damit wir erkennen, dass ihr Götter seid! Sagt uns, was kommt, ganz gleich ob es etwas Gutes oder Schlimmes ist. Dann werden wir große Achtung vor euch habe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.