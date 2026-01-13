Interview with Dr. Patrick Vickers about healing cancer naturally.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Patric Vickers talks about an alternative way of treating cancer. He discussed how this method was pioneered by Max Gerson. Dr. Vickers' clinic successfully treats not only cancer, but also other serious diseases that allopathic medicine cannot.
The Gerson therapy method is natural and includes two main paths: letting the body get rid of toxins and providing the body with all the nutrition it needs to heal itself.