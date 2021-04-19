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Lt General (retired) Johnathan Riley Sees The Deception Behind Lockdowns
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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51 views • April 19, 2021
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM

Strongly worded comments from an experienced highly ranked military person

Lies and lockdown are their methods, loss of liberty their aim. Implicit in these three ideas is an ever-increasing State power grab; the smashing of small, medium and large businesses and the denial of family life.

Their physical expression can be seen in the destruction of hard-won civil liberties – the end of travel; control of basic social interaction and the creation of a nation of scared, illness-obsessed people confined to their houses, vaccine-compliant and State dependent. The real roadmap is not, as Boris Johnson asserts, out of lockdown, but one to keep us in it.

Why are they doing this? The discredited Professor Neil Ferguson’s interview with the Times provided one clue. They did it because they could.

Read the full item here The Conservative Woman
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/weasel-words-and-broken-promises-on-the-road-to-endless-lockdowns/

https://bit.ly/3sdwwQd

UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org

Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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deception
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