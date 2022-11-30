Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Protect Yourself from Socialized Medicine
2033 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Stephen Soloway: Protect Yourself from Socialized Medicine


The medical system in America is utterly dysfunctional for many reasons, which include the enormous influence of the insurance companies and pharmaceutical industry on the legislature, and leftist medical politics in Washington, D.C.


In this interview with The New American, Dr. Stephen Soloway explains how socialist approach to medicine corrupts doctors and hurts patients and gives practical advice on how to protect yourself and your loved ones in this situation. The recommendations discussed in this interview, along with many others, are detailed in the doctor’s recent book, Medical Politics: How to Protect Yourself from Bad Doctors, Insurance Companies, and Big Government, available at www.badmedicinebook.net.


Dr. Soloway is recognized as one of the nation’s top physicians in his field by Philadelphia Magazine, Castle Connolly, and U.S. News and World Report, and served as an appointee to Donald Trump’s President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.


To learn more about the doctor and his practice, please visit www.drsoloway.com.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
healthmedicareinsurancemedical corruptionmedical politics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket