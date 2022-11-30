Dr. Stephen Soloway: Protect Yourself from Socialized Medicine





The medical system in America is utterly dysfunctional for many reasons, which include the enormous influence of the insurance companies and pharmaceutical industry on the legislature, and leftist medical politics in Washington, D.C.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Stephen Soloway explains how socialist approach to medicine corrupts doctors and hurts patients and gives practical advice on how to protect yourself and your loved ones in this situation. The recommendations discussed in this interview, along with many others, are detailed in the doctor’s recent book, Medical Politics: How to Protect Yourself from Bad Doctors, Insurance Companies, and Big Government, available at www.badmedicinebook.net.





Dr. Soloway is recognized as one of the nation’s top physicians in his field by Philadelphia Magazine, Castle Connolly, and U.S. News and World Report, and served as an appointee to Donald Trump’s President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.





To learn more about the doctor and his practice, please visit www.drsoloway.com.





