NWO: the Vatican’s Jesuits’ demonic system to control the world (7)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to moon_landing_lol





Vatican expert, Eric Jon Phelps, speaks on how the Vatican’s Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth, control everything including national governments and the international security apparatus.





Vatican experts, Drake Shelton and Eric Jon Phelphs, expose the Vatican’s Jesuits’ demonic control of the world. It’s not the Jews that control the world. The Jews are simply a front to cover up and protect the Vatican’s Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth. It’s the Vatican’s evil Jesuits who have infiltrated the Protestant churches, national governments and international security bodies like the CIA, MI5, the Mossad, etc.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]