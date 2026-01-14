Quick recap

On Jan. 7, 2026 Brian Ruhe and Grant Grant Cameron met for the third time to discuss Brian's ET hypothesis and the potential for human-ET cooperation. They explored the history of contactee movements, government secrecy, and the role of intelligence agencies in shaping public perception of UFOs. Grant shared insights from his research on DNA and consciousness, including a planned experiment to demonstrate the existence of a soul. They discussed the importance of spiritual awakening and the potential for ETs to upgrade human DNA. The conversation also covered warnings and red flags within the UFO community, including disinformation campaigns and the dangers of ego-driven leadership. Grant emphasized the need for discernment and critical thinking when evaluating claims and witnesses in the UFO field.





Summary

The conversation focused on Brian's hypothesis about human-ET cooperation, with Grant providing feedback on the mantids and greys, predictions, and the role of consciousness in the phenomenon.





UFO Contactee History and Government

Grant and Brian discussed the history of contactee movements and government involvement in UFO phenomena. They explored how the perception of extraterrestrial beings shifted from benevolent to malevolent, particularly with the emergence of the "Grey" aliens. Grant shared insights from his research on Francis Swan, a contactee who claimed to communicate with human-like aliens called AFA. They discussed how government agencies like the CIA and FBI discredited contactees to maintain secrecy. The conversation highlighted the complex interplay between government interests, experiencer testimonies, and the evolving narrative of UFO encounters.





CIA Recruitment of Psionic Assets

Grant discussed his recent conversation with individuals who were approached by the CIA for potential recruitment as psionic assets, highlighting the intelligence agency's interest in experiencers. He also shared insights from a new interview with Jesse Michaels, emphasizing the military's engagement with experiencers and the potential for manipulation in these relationships. Grant expressed concerns about the military's use of experiencer knowledge for weapon development rather than spiritual growth. Additionally, he described an argument with ChatGPT about the validity of DNA as a consciousness antenna, emphasizing the left-brain bias of AI and the importance of recording and sharing experimental evidence.





AI, Skepticism, and Alien Recruitment

Grant discussed how AI and left-brain thinking can lead to lying and making up stories, emphasizing the difficulty of changing established worldviews. He explained that skeptics often double down on their beliefs due to their reliance on the left-brain interpreter, which struggles to handle unknown or paranormal information. Grant also touched on the CIA's recruitment of talented individuals, including Bill Moore, and suggested that if someone is in contact with aliens, intelligence agencies might try to recruit them for information.





UFO Secrecy: Deep State Factors

Brian and Grant discussed the complex reasons behind the obstruction of full public disclosure of extraterrestrial presence, including geopolitical, psychological, and metaphysical factors. They explored the involvement of a deep state network, the potential use of a false flag alien invasion narrative, and the deliberate confusion within the UFO community by controlled opposition figures. Grant shared his research on the 64 reasons for the UFO secrecy and a failed attempt to organize a public discussion with experts and Canadian MPs. They concluded that the ongoing false flag narrative and the real threat posed by human institutions executing their deception are significant obstacles to disclosure.





UFO Disclosure

Grant and Brian discussed the gradual disclosure of UFO information by the government, highlighting past efforts and the impact of the 2017 New York Times article. They explored the involvement of figures like Jim Semivan and the strategic release of information to manage public perception.





