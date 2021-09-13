© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Martín Monteverde: 'Medical Schools will have to rethink everything from now on'
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • September 13, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 12, 2021
Since the very moment graphene oxide and nanotechnology were found in vaccination vials, many medical professionals agree that a turning point was established in the history of medicine.
There is a knowledge that hasn't been shared with those who have gone through the Schools of Medicine, a knowledge that has been hidden by those who want to subdue the population and force them to consume certain types of medicines and to be vaccinated against their will, leaving aside that there are other ways to exercise the art of healing.
In a new program by Fritz Iribar, La Fuente, Dr. José Luis Gettor and Dr. Martín Monteverde shared their views on the changes that should be made in the Health area.
Orwell City brings their thoughts.
Since the very moment graphene oxide and nanotechnology were found in vaccination vials, many medical professionals agree that a turning point was established in the history of medicine.
There is a knowledge that hasn't been shared with those who have gone through the Schools of Medicine, a knowledge that has been hidden by those who want to subdue the population and force them to consume certain types of medicines and to be vaccinated against their will, leaving aside that there are other ways to exercise the art of healing.
In a new program by Fritz Iribar, La Fuente, Dr. José Luis Gettor and Dr. Martín Monteverde shared their views on the changes that should be made in the Health area.
Orwell City brings their thoughts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.