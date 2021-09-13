Dr. Martín Monteverde: 'Medical Schools will have to rethink everything from now on'

ORWELL CITY - September 12, 2021



Since the very moment graphene oxide and nanotechnology were found in vaccination vials, many medical professionals agree that a turning point was established in the history of medicine.



There is a knowledge that hasn't been shared with those who have gone through the Schools of Medicine, a knowledge that has been hidden by those who want to subdue the population and force them to consume certain types of medicines and to be vaccinated against their will, leaving aside that there are other ways to exercise the art of healing.



In a new program by Fritz Iribar, La Fuente, Dr. José Luis Gettor and Dr. Martín Monteverde shared their views on the changes that should be made in the Health area.



Orwell City brings their thoughts.