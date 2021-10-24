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What Dominions are and why it is important for you to know what dominion you are in
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40 views • October 24, 2021
In this video, we explain what dominions are, what dominion most people are in, and why dominions are important. Most churches do NOT teach anyone about dominions, but as you will see in the video, dominions are VERY important when you are being judged.
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