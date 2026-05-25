Russian fury is now raining down on Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and the strikes show no signs of stopping, with Vladimir Putin vowing to retaliate harshly against Ukrainian attacks on a student dormitory. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that it launched retaliatory strikes against military and industrial targets, primarily in and around Kyiv, on the night of May 23–24, 2026. Several types of advanced missiles were used in these attacks, such as the feared Oreshnik Iskander, Kinzhal, and Zircon missiles; the Russian Navy will also participate in one of the largest attacks in years overnight. Ukrainian monitoring channels reported a map of nighttime missile and drone attacks on targets in Ukraine, with approximately 700 drones and 100 missiles, including Oreshniks, launched at Kyiv alone.

As Oreshnik missiles, each carrying 36 kinetic energy warheads, struck targets in the city, no system was able to intercept them. Oreshnik is an ICBM equipped with conventional warheads that relies on a MIRV trajectory to destroy underground targets or bunkers. Meanwhile, reports indicate that more than 12 Kinzhal and Iskander-K missiles struck Kyiv, along with several interceptions, during an unprecedented combined Russian missile and drone attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense listed the top targets during the retaliatory strike, noting successful hits on all targets—primarily military-industrial complex facilities, military infrastructure, Ukrainian Army command posts, and the Intelligence Directorate. There were no strikes on civilian infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense added.

More from Kyiv on the morning that people woke up to severe damage, with fires in underground infrastructure clearly visible. Zelensky really infuriated Putin, stating that Russia would not tolerate attacks on such despicable targets as schools. A massive fireball erupted after Russia bombed weapons factories; it appears the explosions destroyed an ammunition depot. Suddenly secondary explosions erupted, indicating that significant amounts of ammunition were stored there. At a separate location, serious damage resulted from an explosion at the Lukianivska Metro Station, after cruise missiles and ballistic missiles struck the Artem Plant, located across the street. Data from NASA FIRMS fire monitoring system shows a major fire breaking out at a factory for Ukraine’s defense. Artem is known for producing air-to-air missiles, automated training and maintenance systems for air-to-air guided missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, and aircraft equipment. Additional data from NASA FIRMS system indicates that a major fire is raging at the “ATB” warehouse on the western outskirts of the city, following the launch of at least two Russian Kinzhal-type missiles. Additionally, a major fire is raging at the Ukrainian Security Service office in the Bodelskyi district, further data indicates major fires have broken out at the “Analytprilad” factory and the former “Rilee I Avtomatiki” factory, and several major fires have erupted in the Darnitsky industrial zone, which is believed to be the target of four Zircon-model hypersonic cruise missiles.

On May 22, 2026, Russia reported that the Kyiv regime launched a drone attack on the dormitory of the Starobelsk Teachers’ College in Luhansk, killing 21 people aged 17 to 22, and injuring a total of 63. At the time of the attack, there were 86 teenagers—boys and girls aged 14 to 18—inside the building. Part of the five-story building collapsed, and all the victims’ bodies were successfully evacuated from the rubble. It was not a military target; these were children who were simply sleeping before a regular school day—just seeing it is enough to make one’s throat tighten. According to Russia, the retaliation is not just a warning for Kyiv, it is also a warning to European leaders!

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