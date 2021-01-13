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Uganda bans Twitter for election meddling. Twitter CRIES "censorship" (MIRRORED)
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152 views • January 13, 2021
Uganda bans Twitter for election meddling. Twitter CRIES "censorship" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/1BzUPna5suA
Uganda bans Twitter for election meddling. Twitter CRIES "censorship"
****News Topic 246*****
BASED: Government of Uganda Bans Twitter From Country After Censorship, Election Interference
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/based-government-of-uganda-bans-twitter-from-country-after-censorship-election-interference/
#Twitter #Uganda #FreeSpeech #AlexChristoforou #TheDuran
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BigTech just purged the president of the United States and untold numbers of creators and users. We are working around the clock to keep up, but could do with extra help. Consider a $5 donation today. Thank you - BitChute.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/1BzUPna5suA
Uganda bans Twitter for election meddling. Twitter CRIES "censorship"
****News Topic 246*****
BASED: Government of Uganda Bans Twitter From Country After Censorship, Election Interference
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/based-government-of-uganda-bans-twitter-from-country-after-censorship-election-interference/
#Twitter #Uganda #FreeSpeech #AlexChristoforou #TheDuran
THE DURAN YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/theduran
THE DURAN SHOP: http://drnshop.com
THE DURAN DISCORD SERVER: https://discord.gg/7mFG6E5
DAILY NEWS UPDATES: http://theduran.com
DONATE & BITCOIN:
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
BITCOIN: 3JvdnoyWMb93hSRgk58ZstUxg11PW9mKSr
*****VIDEO PLATFORMS*****
RUMBLE VIDEO: https://rumble.com/c/theduran
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou
BITCHUTE: https://bit.ly/2JcZGy1
*****AUDIO PODCASTS*****
SPOTIFY: https://spoti.fi/3pMrfPD
iTunes: https://apple.co/2H9Hk0a
Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/354ASQ9
*****FREE SPEECH PLATFORMS*****
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/theduran/posts
BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
BigTech just purged the president of the United States and untold numbers of creators and users. We are working around the clock to keep up, but could do with extra help. Consider a $5 donation today. Thank you - BitChute.
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