[Dec 9, 2015] The Shemitah, blood moons and why the end of the world did not occur in September, 2015 (1.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This was originally recorded on Sept. 22, 2015.

I made this video to express my feelings concerning all of the hype surrounding the dates Sept. 23rd and 24th of 2015. I know this is a polarizing subject, so I've disabled the comments, because I don't want to deal with the drama. This is just my opinion. Take it or leave it. If I'm wrong, I'll happily apologize in Heaven. If I'm not wrong though, I hope a lot of ministries, YouTubers, bloggers, Facebook and Twitter folks will send out their apologies (and refunds) for making false claims and getting many into fear. Don't really expect that will happen though.





My Facebook notes referenced in this video:





September Fears? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/september-fears/10153827965507506





Daniel's 70th Week, Julius Africanus and the Time of Jacob's Trouble - https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/daniels-70th-week-julius-africanus-and-the-time-of-jacobs-trouble/10154165607542506





Blood Moon Fever? Is It Really Justified? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/blood-moon-fever/10152638735962506





Shemitahs and Blood Moons - What's the Point? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/shemitahs-and-blood-moons-whats-the-point/10153554694587506





