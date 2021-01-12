Freedom Cells and The Greater Reset - #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39611
In this inaugural edition of #SolutionsWatch, James talks to John Bush, the host of Live Free Now with John Bush and an activist who founded the Freedom Cell Network to help like-minded solutions-oriented freedom lovers meet, organize and collaborate. Now, he is co-organizing The Greater Reset Activation conference which is due to take place later this month. We talk to him about these different projects and how people can get involved to start taking back power into their own hands.
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