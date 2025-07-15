healthbot - A WEF bioethicist wants to genetically modify humans so they become allergic to meat.





Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1945116130546246077





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a0c8t8







Couldn't allow that to go unanswered:





He's already allergic to BRAINS 🧠🤣





https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1945131465596956899





And wouldn't you know it: Alpha-gal Syndrome: When a Tick-Bite Turns to a Meat Allergy





It is widely known that tick bites can lead to a variety of infectious diseases, but did you know that tick bites can also trigger allergic reactions to red meat? Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is an allergic disease triggered by the bite of the lone star tick that can lead to severe hypersensitivity reactions and anaphylaxis in patients following exposure to red meat. In recent years, reports of patients with hypersensitivity reactions following the consumption of red meat have been increasing—but why is that?





Knowledge on how to diagnose AGS remains scarce among medical professionals, and treatment options are limited to allergic symptom management. However, a few helpful tools exist when encountering this illness.





Read the rest at:





https://asm.org/articles/2023/december/alpha-gal-syndrome-when-a-tick-bite-turns-to-a-mea





Wonder if this was already performed on Plum Island 🤔