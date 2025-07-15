BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A WEF BIOETHICIST WANTS TO GENETICALLY MODIFY HUMANS 🍖🚫 SO THEY BECOME ALLERGIC TO MEAT❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
679 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 21 hours ago

healthbot - A WEF bioethicist wants to genetically modify humans so they become allergic to meat.


Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1945116130546246077


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a0c8t8


Couldn't allow that to go unanswered:


He's already allergic to BRAINS 🧠🤣


https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1945131465596956899


And wouldn't you know it: Alpha-gal Syndrome: When a Tick-Bite Turns to a Meat Allergy


It is widely known that tick bites can lead to a variety of infectious diseases, but did you know that tick bites can also trigger allergic reactions to red meat? Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is an allergic disease triggered by the bite of the lone star tick that can lead to severe hypersensitivity reactions and anaphylaxis in patients following exposure to red meat. In recent years, reports of patients with hypersensitivity reactions following the consumption of red meat have been increasing—but why is that?


Knowledge on how to diagnose AGS remains scarce among medical professionals, and treatment options are limited to allergic symptom management. However, a few helpful tools exist when encountering this illness.


Read the rest at:


https://asm.org/articles/2023/december/alpha-gal-syndrome-when-a-tick-bite-turns-to-a-mea


Wonder if this was already performed on Plum Island 🤔

Keywords
multi pronged attackalpha-gal syndromewef bioethicistgenetically programmed meat allergyeat thebugs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy