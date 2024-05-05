BREAKING: Russia KINZHAL Hypersonic Missiles Wiped Out Decision-Making Centers In ODESSA and KYIV

The night of May 4th was not boring in every sense of the word. While the Russian army continues to successfully bleed the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire line of combat contact, taking control of one settlement after another, the Russian Aerospace Forces, together with missile forces, continue to launch massive missile strikes against military installations throughout Ukraine. So, on the night of May 4, at least about 20 Tu-95MS strategic bombers were lifted into the air. Moreover, an hour later, seven Supersonic Mig-31K interceptor fighter jets armed with 'Kinzhal' hypersonic missiles were also lifted into the air.......................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/