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Vax Victims Overflow Morgues. På svenska efter 2,50
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90 views • January 26, 2022
1. Vax Victims Overflow Morgues: Bodies Fill Morgues, Overflow Into Refrigerated Trailers. Corrine Lund is a registered nurse who has been one of our top whistleblowers regarding events unfolding in our hospitals.
https://rumble.com/vta710-vax-victims-overflow-morgues-bodies-fill-morgues-overflow-into-refrigerated.html
2. 1/25/2022 World View Report With Brannon Howse. Lindell TV
https://www.brighteon.com/7a7e61d4-f9f7-41f3-a13b-8127d1c1671d
3. Journalist Del , Bigtree calls for a Trial of “The Press That LIED TO THE WORLD”!!
https://www.brighteon.com/d7afad2a-5c52-4711-95dd-4a4ffaf6bcb8
4. The nazi Klaus Schwab is so proud he infiltrated so many governments around the World. He mentioned Trudeau, Macron and Argentine.
https://www.brighteon.com/581cdd40-f31b-4ef9-8a1d-d78f703543b4
5. Messages From The Light Part 4. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cVdcSol2B8
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vta710-vax-victims-overflow-morgues-bodies-fill-morgues-overflow-into-refrigerated.html
2. 1/25/2022 World View Report With Brannon Howse. Lindell TV
https://www.brighteon.com/7a7e61d4-f9f7-41f3-a13b-8127d1c1671d
3. Journalist Del , Bigtree calls for a Trial of “The Press That LIED TO THE WORLD”!!
https://www.brighteon.com/d7afad2a-5c52-4711-95dd-4a4ffaf6bcb8
4. The nazi Klaus Schwab is so proud he infiltrated so many governments around the World. He mentioned Trudeau, Macron and Argentine.
https://www.brighteon.com/581cdd40-f31b-4ef9-8a1d-d78f703543b4
5. Messages From The Light Part 4. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cVdcSol2B8
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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