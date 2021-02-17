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Washington Post: Trump Won 101,978,000 votes, REVIVAL (Prophetic Dream) Bro. Tim Dixon 2021-02-05
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130 views • February 17, 2021
This dream includes the following: God hears the cries of all people, The Washington Post declares that Trump won with 101,978,000 votes, 7 countries involved in voter interference, whistleblowers everywhere, chariots of fire, great church revival fires, Two attorneys - Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, a man on a glass chair, Trump returns to office.
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy Dixon's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy Dixon's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
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