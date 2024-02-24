Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Argentina was an economic giant over 100 years ago. As we all know the Nazis settled there after WW2 as did other Europeans who built their beautiful cities - Part C.
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
8 views
Published a day ago

They have a deep interesting culture - ie their food ie Argentinian steak houses, wines, etc,  and so many natural resources in the country. .  There problem has been their corrupt governments starting with Peron.  They have stripped the country clean and sent most of the money to Europe to the Cabal. 

Keywords
socialistsargentinacaos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket