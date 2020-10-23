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HOW TO USE GIMP - Complete Tutorial for Beginners 2020
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9 views • October 23, 2020
Here's my all in one guide to getting started in creating and editing photos and images inside of GIMP 2.10.20 and beyond. This tutorial is meant especially for beginners getting started.
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:35 Change Theme
1:06 Basic Windows
3:59 Paintbrush vs Pencil
6:56 Bucket Fill & Gradient
8:30 Creating a Layer
9:32 Applying Fill & Gradients
9:48 Why Layers are Important
11:11 Gradient Demo
14:56 Useful Hotkeys
17:19 Make Layer Background Transparent
18:42 Layer Masks
21:27 Paths Tool
25:17 Path to Selection and Stroking Path
28:37 Scale Tool
31:38 Crop to Content (Document Resize)
32:33 Cleaning up Path Cutaway
35:55 Path Stroke
37:38 Color Tools
41:19 Vignette Filter
42:25 Making Text and Adding Drop Shadow
47:18 Waterpixels Filter
47:58 G'MIC Plugin
G'MIC Download https://gmic.eu/download.shtml
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ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
See My Full Software Courses
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Free Stock Photos & Images used from Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/photos/suitcase-girl-leaving-child-person-1412996/
https://pixabay.com/photos/the-dark-hedges-armoy-ireland-road-4094148/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Sticky Note from Guide
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
= LEARN GIMP - TUTORIAL FOR BEGINNERS
Basic Tools - Drop Downs! Pencil vs Paintbrush, Bucket Fill vs Gradient, Scale, Rotate, Select
Hotkeys, x - color swap, ctrl+i invert, cut copy paste,
Layers - Seperating parts
Masks - What should be effected / shown
Color Tools - Desaturation, Hot to Cold, Auto Color Enhance
Text Tools
Paths - Connect a Path, Path to Selection, Text to Path, Cut Out from Image & Blur
Filters - Drop Shadow, Vignette, Waterpixels
G'MIC QT - Many extra effects
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:35 Change Theme
1:06 Basic Windows
3:59 Paintbrush vs Pencil
6:56 Bucket Fill & Gradient
8:30 Creating a Layer
9:32 Applying Fill & Gradients
9:48 Why Layers are Important
11:11 Gradient Demo
14:56 Useful Hotkeys
17:19 Make Layer Background Transparent
18:42 Layer Masks
21:27 Paths Tool
25:17 Path to Selection and Stroking Path
28:37 Scale Tool
31:38 Crop to Content (Document Resize)
32:33 Cleaning up Path Cutaway
35:55 Path Stroke
37:38 Color Tools
41:19 Vignette Filter
42:25 Making Text and Adding Drop Shadow
47:18 Waterpixels Filter
47:58 G'MIC Plugin
G'MIC Download https://gmic.eu/download.shtml
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
Brave Web Browser ►► https://brave.com/chr492
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
Skillshare - 2 Month Free Trial for Online Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
See My Full Software Courses
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Free Stock Photos & Images used from Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/photos/suitcase-girl-leaving-child-person-1412996/
https://pixabay.com/photos/the-dark-hedges-armoy-ireland-road-4094148/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Sticky Note from Guide
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
= LEARN GIMP - TUTORIAL FOR BEGINNERS
Basic Tools - Drop Downs! Pencil vs Paintbrush, Bucket Fill vs Gradient, Scale, Rotate, Select
Hotkeys, x - color swap, ctrl+i invert, cut copy paste,
Layers - Seperating parts
Masks - What should be effected / shown
Color Tools - Desaturation, Hot to Cold, Auto Color Enhance
Text Tools
Paths - Connect a Path, Path to Selection, Text to Path, Cut Out from Image & Blur
Filters - Drop Shadow, Vignette, Waterpixels
G'MIC QT - Many extra effects
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