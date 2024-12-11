Threats of AI, Its Connection to Mass Deception and Essential Steps to Survive - Stan Deyo

Modern technology is rapidly changing the face of the world - and it could be exactly what ushers in the final chapter of Earth’s history. Stan Deyo’s extensive background includes being a managing partner for Deyo Enterprises and formerly working undercover for the FBI. He discusses the threats of artificial intelligence and how it could tie into biblical prophecy. Stan also talks about his personal opinion on how close the rapture could be, and gives evidence on why he thinks a potential economic collapse could occur within the next year. He believes Russia and China may make a move against the United States very soon, and urges Americans to prepare in the most practical areas, such as obtaining access to clean water and food sources.









TAKEAWAYS





Get a water purifier - it could save your life





If you are left behind after the rapture, know this: the large population that has disappeared is now with the Lord, not abducted by aliens





Get what you need now for supplies while they are still available





AI could be tied to a prophecy found in Revelation 13:11, regarding a beast coming out of the Earth performing great signs and wonders









