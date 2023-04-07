Cross Talk News
Apr 6, 2023
Edward Szall is joined by the author Steve Franssen to discuss Steve's book "Peaceful Parenting" and to have an honest discussion on whether or not physical child discipline like spanking is biblical.
Order Steve Franssen's book here:
https://www.amazon.com/Peaceful-Parenting-Steven-Franssen/dp/B08N99YM6F
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gnosg-live-8pm-discussion-with-steve-franssen-is-physical-discipline-biblical.html
