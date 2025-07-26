(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I just say what Trump Kennedy promised, and what they're doing is informed consent and transparency. If you're not transparent, you don't have informed consent. And so this is what we're seeing. It's got to leak out slowly, or everybody will freak out. And it's really not that hard to fix it. And like Carrie, I just say, Yeah, this is the other book that's sitting right here. I take my 1828, dictionary and my Founder's Bible, and I try to figure it all out all day long, because my pastor, Rob McCoy, says, First, make sure it's of God, and then do it with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. And I'm like, well, just tell me! And he laughs, and it's like, okay, I'll read the book.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/25/2025

Empowering Health: A Roundtable on Faith, Toxins, and Fighting for Medical Freedom | Take FiVe: https://rumble.com/v6woizi-empowering-health-a-roundtable-on-faith-toxins-and-fighting-for-medical-fre.html