© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Kirsch: "So You Killed 150,000 In Order To Maybe Save 10,000 Lives!" / Pfizer Trials!!!
Follow
9
Share
Report
1096 views • March 18, 2022
In the Pfizer trials, more people died in the vaccine group than in the placebo group, and it takes 22,000 vaccines to save one life from COVID.
Steve Kirsch: "So you killed 150,000 in order to maybe save 10,000 lives."
Steve Kirsch: "So you killed 150,000 in order to maybe save 10,000 lives."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.