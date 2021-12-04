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Conservative Compromise: Will SCOTUS Disappoint Christians on Abortion, Again?
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Is a conspiracy to compromise brewing at the Supreme Court? This week the highest court of the land began oral arguments to weigh ending the cruel and evil murder of millions of unborn babies. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the aftermath of the historic deliberations.
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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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