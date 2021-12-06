Joseph Applegarth Video Productions Presents:



Extortion by Law Enforcement



We now live in a declining nation that has morphed into a police state. Law enforcement agencies are nothing more than rapacious corporations speciously posing as the protectors of law and order when in reality they derive trillions of dollars in revenue from issuing bogus traffic citations and sinister asset forfeitures using the color of law as their insidious modus operandi. Hundreds of books and video documentaries are available that expose this appalling blight stigmatizing our nation. Many of the authors worked inside of this predator cabal until their conscience would no longer allow them to be a part of its pernicious machine.



The American citizens need to hold these rogues accountable and expose their treachery hence treason. This can be achieved by addressing city councils, county commissions, state and federal representatives, and the office of the President. This unconscionable form of theft must stop for the safety and welfare of us all. Most importantly, pray for its dissolution.



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