X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2869a - The People Aren’t Falling For The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda, [CBDC] In Trouble

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2869a - Sept 7, 2022
The People Aren’t Falling For The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda, [CBDC] In Trouble
The recession is here to stay, the GDPNow model is showing 3 negative quarters. The European countries are bracing for power outages, California is bracing for power outages. The people know who is responsible. El Salvador continues to push against the [CBDC].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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