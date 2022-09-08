X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2869a - The People Aren’t Falling For The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda, [CBDC] In Trouble

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2869a - Sept 7, 2022

The People Aren’t Falling For The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda, [CBDC] In Trouble

The recession is here to stay, the GDPNow model is showing 3 negative quarters. The European countries are bracing for power outages, California is bracing for power outages. The people know who is responsible. El Salvador continues to push against the [CBDC].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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