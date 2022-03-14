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Humility Series Part 7: Humility and the Issues of the Heart
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20 views • March 14, 2022
Each one of us are in a spiritual battle. Are you struggling to overcome destructive habits in your life? How do we overcome? In this message we make reference to the ministry of Craig & Jan Hill and Family Foundations International. We highly recommend their seminars and materials.
Family Foundations International: https://familyfoundations.com/
Family Foundations Canada: https://www.familyfoundations.ca/
Craig & Jan Hill: https://craighill.org/
Family Foundations International: https://familyfoundations.com/
Family Foundations Canada: https://www.familyfoundations.ca/
Craig & Jan Hill: https://craighill.org/
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