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OPTIMISM, CONFIDENCE, CHAOS, AND OPPORTUNITY
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290 views • January 18, 2021
As bad as things may seem, the bad guys are not confident. They're terrified, actually. They're a gang of pathetic tyrant wannabes desperate to silence dissent and make one last mad grab for total control even as that opportunity slips further away from them by the minute.
This is one of several reasons for great optimism as we head out of the carnage of 2020 and into the challenges and incredible opportunities of 2021...
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This is one of several reasons for great optimism as we head out of the carnage of 2020 and into the challenges and incredible opportunities of 2021...
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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