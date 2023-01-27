BIG PHARMA - EGINEERED PANDEMIC [Project Veritas Undercover Video]

R.C. Maxwell of https://www.projectveritas.com/
joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of the latest Project Veritas undercover video report featuring a Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operation and mRNA Scientific Planning revealing dirty secrets of the pharmaceutical industry.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/massive-pfizer-exec-admits-big-pharma-making-viruses-more-potent-covid-likely-escaped-wuhan-lab/
Pfizer Director Physically Assaults James O’Keefe and Veritas Staff, Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus – NYPD Responds (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/pfizer-director-physically-assaults-james-okeefe-veritas-staff-destroys-ipad-showing-undercover-recordings-mutating-covid-virus-nypd-responds-video/
