Cryptid Crawlers, Rakes: Carnivorous Predators that Stalk from Underground Bases
Sergeant Schultz
Published 15 hours ago

Video sources:Lynn White: "Crawlers and Cryptids" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuykIHBDDGA

Lynn White: "Alien Killings" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQO4UmwU82I

"Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi" https://rumble.com/vqlja6-super-soldier-talk-with-apollymi-section-13-32-c-milab-programming.html

Black Raven Company "Rake #11 Rake in Portland (USA)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh6GJ2KJbD0

Black Raven Company "Rake #9 Rake on the roof (USA)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQoOcuPjdlM

Black Raven Company "Rake # 14 rake di notte in una casa abbandonata"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCspNVEizAg

Necromancer Valley "Rake Sighting In Ohio"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rmgjo2BIjc


Runo: "Scary TRUE Crawler Stories | 3 Stories" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oRMAVvnQy0

"Possible 'Rake' Humanoid Encounters: South Dakota, California & Indiana" https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2020/05/possible-rake-humanoid-encounters-south.html


"Pale 'Crawler' Encounter & Attack in Rural Kentucky" https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2021/08/pale-crawler-encounter-attack-in-rural.html


"'Crawler Humanoid' Observed Near Residence in Eastern Kentucky" https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2021/07/crawler-humanoid-observed-near.html


"The Pale Crawler; Large Grey Crawling Humanoid in Effingham, Illinois" https://nationalcryptidsociety.org/2018/04/08/the-pale-crawler-large-grey-crawling-humanoid-in-effingham-illinois/


"These Spooky Trail Cam Photos Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine" https://gearjunkie.com/technology/spooky-trail-cam-photos


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b


deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifearchonsnew agenear death experiencelooshunderground basescryptozoologycryptidsreptilian aliensfalse light

