Cryptid Crawlers, Rakes: Carnivorous Predators that Stalk from Underground Bases

Video sources:Lynn White: "Crawlers and Cryptids" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuykIHBDDGA
Lynn White: "Alien Killings" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQO4UmwU82I
"Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi" https://rumble.com/vqlja6-super-soldier-talk-with-apollymi-section-13-32-c-milab-programming.html
Black Raven Company "Rake #11 Rake in Portland (USA)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh6GJ2KJbD0
Black Raven Company "Rake #9 Rake on the roof (USA)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQoOcuPjdlM
Black Raven Company "Rake # 14 rake di notte in una casa abbandonata"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCspNVEizAg
Necromancer Valley "Rake Sighting In Ohio"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rmgjo2BIjc
Runo: "Scary TRUE Crawler Stories | 3 Stories" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oRMAVvnQy0
"Possible 'Rake' Humanoid Encounters: South Dakota, California & Indiana" https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2020/05/possible-rake-humanoid-encounters-south.html
"Pale 'Crawler' Encounter & Attack in Rural Kentucky" https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2021/08/pale-crawler-encounter-attack-in-rural.html
"'Crawler Humanoid' Observed Near Residence in Eastern Kentucky" https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2021/07/crawler-humanoid-observed-near.html
"The Pale Crawler; Large Grey Crawling Humanoid in Effingham, Illinois" https://nationalcryptidsociety.org/2018/04/08/the-pale-crawler-large-grey-crawling-humanoid-in-effingham-illinois/
"These Spooky Trail Cam Photos Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine" https://gearjunkie.com/technology/spooky-trail-cam-photos
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.