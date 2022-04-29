British Veteran: Communism Dictatorship Exists in the West Under Different Names

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/26/2022 A British veteran at Medyka respects the NFSC. He hopes to eliminate communism around the world. He agrees that communism not only endangered humanity in the communist states, but also eroded Western democracies. Vaccine passports and censorship in the west are different forms of communism, and dictatorship under a different name.