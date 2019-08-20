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REVEALED: NYT “The 1619 Project”, Project Racism
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182 views • August 20, 2019
NYT privately admitted the 2 year story about RussiaGate failed. But it has a new long form “story” to sell you, rewriting American history, redirecting people from real slavery & freedom issues to sow discord, racism, and division. Here’s what’s in it and how they intend to use it to justify every Democrat program and vilify every Trump supporter.
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