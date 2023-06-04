Flakka Zombieland - Kensington, Philapdelphia - HaloNews

Create New Account
Flakka Zombieland - Kensington, Philapdelphia
Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted DailyA new synthetic drug that has resulted in a series of events involving bizarre behavior has Philadelphia health professionals concerned, according to a report published by CBS Philly. The drug, known on the street as “Flakka” or “Gravel,” has been described as a dangerous synthetic cathinone drug called alpha-pyrrolidinopentiophenone (alpha-PDP) by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The drug, similar to other drugs commonly referred to as “bath salts,” is usually in a crystal or powder form and can be snorted, eaten, vaporized, or injected and has effects on users that are similar to amphetamines or cocaine. The drug is rising quickly in popularity because of its powerful high and extremely low price of about $4 to $5 per dose.

People who have been arrested while using Flakka have engaged in seemingly insane conduct, including:

Kicking in the door to a police station because he believed he was being pursued by an imaginary fleet of cars
Trying to break through a police window before impaling himself on a fence
Trying to have sex with a tree
Running naked through the street
Claiming to be the mythical god Thor
Fighting off pursuing officers with almost superhuman strength

Because the new drug can incite dangerous and seemingly uncontrollable behavior, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) rushed to make the drug illegal last year as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, at least on a temporary basis while more research is conducted.

