Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's All a LIE! - William Cooper was Right
channel image
GoneDark
202 Subscribers
99 views
Published a day ago

Campaigns of Control are everywhere.  The system has always been rigged.  It went full tilt in 2020 and has not let up.  The battle for your body and mind is complete.  The goal now is your soul.  It's working too.  2 months after exposing CIA Agent Jones, he was killed.  Hmmm...

Keywords
businessevilmind controlreligionclimateweathermediacontrolled oppositionpoliticiansrealityfakepsyopsdominationcuriousagendasprovocativecovertsoullessovertdualism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket