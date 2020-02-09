© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pompeo warns governors of Chinese infiltration into US: 'It's happening in your state'
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • February 09, 2020
By Nick Givas | Fox News Feb 8, 2020
China's Communist Party has infiltrated various levels of America's infrastructure and is working to destroy the values of the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a speech Saturday, while also warning state governors to be wary of China's infiltration.
LINK TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pompeo-warns-governors-of-china-infiltration
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
China's Communist Party has infiltrated various levels of America's infrastructure and is working to destroy the values of the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a speech Saturday, while also warning state governors to be wary of China's infiltration.
LINK TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pompeo-warns-governors-of-china-infiltration
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.